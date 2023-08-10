Warzone 2 players divided over “horrible” mortar strikes

Mortar strikes in Warzone 2 should pose a threat. However, some players don’t believe the kill streak is strong enough to make a difference.

Kill streaks in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches greatly differ from what you see in Warzone 2. There are times in which you can’t even spawn in multiplayer, as missiles rain down from the sky and single-handedly turn a game on its head.

Infinity Ward ensured that kill streaks have the same earth-shattering impact in its battle royale. For example, the Warzone 2 devs removed backpacks in Season 2 to prevent players from hoarding kill streaks, then nerfed bomb drones in Season 3 so they couldn’t one-hit kill a fully armored player.

The Warzone 2 devs have made it very clear through updates that they don’t want kill streaks turning the tides of a match. But some community members have fired back, claiming it’s gone too far.

Warzone 2 players question strength of mortar strikes

A Warzone 2 player claimed on Reddit mortar strikes aren’t scary enough. “Whenever I see that a mortar strike is dropped on my head, I barely even move, knowing it will most likely miss even if it’s dropped exactly where I am.”

They suggested a reduced spread and damage increase to make mortar strikes more relevant. But when it comes to precision airstrikes, the Reddit user knows it’s best not to mess around and hide immediately.

Some community members agreed while others argued that mortars already work as intended.

One player claimed: “They’re not supposed to be a big killing tool. It’s area denial/suppression to stop people posting on a wall and sniping at you.”

A second user agreed: “I think mortar strikes are in a good place, spread and damage-wise. I use them to catch teams running away from the gas.”

On the other side of the aisle, a community member argued: “The amount of times I’ve downed someone only to have a mortar strike not finish them off is way too high.”

It remains to be seen if Infinity Wad has any intention to re-work the kill streak.