Warzone 2 fans left divided over yet another Gulag overhaul debuting in Season 3

Warzone 2 will be receiving another Gulag update in Season 3 and it has fans split right down the middle over whether it’s a good idea or not.

Warzone 2 is taking some big swings in Season 3. The arrival of a new Gulag is matched by the introduction of Al Mazrah Resurgence, as well as the return of the fan-favorite Plunder mode.

While these will all surely bring a breath of fresh air to the game as they get rolled out throughout the season, the Gulag was just revamped in Season 2 and some think the new arena smell hasn’t had enough time to wear off just yet.

Warzone 2 fans react to new Blacksite Gulag in Season 3

The new Blacksite Gulag will replace the Warzone 2.0 Gulag on Al Mazrah entirely. Not only that though, but it will also serve as a Gunfight map in Modern Warfare 2 as well.

It’s already a divisive change even without much detail, with some players praising the addition of “a new place to make us anxious”, and others casting doubts on the need for a change at all.

“Actually looks good. Clear daylight and doesn’t seem to be full of dark shadows,” Paradox_EP tweeted.

“Every gulag since showers has been under par so I’m not over-hyped for this,” another fan chimed in.

Other commenters took it a step further, with several people across Twitter and Reddit calling the game “disappointing” as a whole.

There are a number of massive changes in Warzone Season 3 though, so perhaps there’s still time for the devs to win people over yet again.