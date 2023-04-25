Warzone 2 devs reveal long-awaited Plunder release date

Warzone 1’s Plunder mode cultivated a passionate fan base, and WZ2 community members can finally get their hands on the game mode again soon.

Plunder flips the traditional battle royal formula on its head. Instead of chasing kills, players gather as much in-game cash as possible. The first team to collect 1$ million wins and squads earn cash by completing contracts, killing enemies, and looting crates.

Activision decided to freshen up the fan-favorite game mode by introducing several new features. Players can purchase a Credit Card that returns 10% cashback on all purchases, or Life Insurance, which saves 50% of their cash after getting eliminated.

Blood Money, Cannon Fodder, Contactor, and Choke Hold are four new events for Plunder. Blood Money rewards double cash for eliminating and looting operators while active.

With so much to look forward to, we finally have an official release date for the mode.

When is Plunder coming to Warzone 2?

Activision announced that Plunder makes its triumphant return to Warzone on April 26. The developers gave fans a brief explanation of what they could expect from the game mode.

“Get ready to take the money and run complete contracts, grab bags of money, take advantage of brand new public events, and hunt down cash leaders in a race to earn the largest stash.”

Activision also released a trailer showcasing Plunder gameplay and explicitly mentions Warzone Ranked. CharlieINTEL dispelled any hopes of the Ranked mode coming out on April 26 as well.

“While the new Plunder trailer mentions Warzone Ranked, Warzone Ranked is not launching tomorrow. That is part of the Season 03 Reloaded update, which currently does not have an announced date. Only Plunder is live April 26th.”

We will provide an update when the developers announce an official release date for the mid-season update, but at least fans can enjoy Plunder in the meantime.