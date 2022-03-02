Vanguard players slam “stupid” Piercing Vision perk giving them wall hacks

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have had enough of the Piercing Vision perk, calling out the game’s developers attempts at “lowering the skill gap” and essentially giving players wallhacks.

In recent years, some Call of Duty games have shipped with perks that let you light up enemies when shooting at them. It has been particularly prevalent in Warzone, with Combat Scout allowing you to see the outline of enemies for a few seconds after shooting them.

That then inspired the Piercing Vision perk in Vanguard, allowing players to see enemies through walls if they’ve hit them.

A few months into the game’s life cycle now, though, and players have finally had enough, calling out how “stupid” the perk is and arguing that it shouldn’t even be in the game. One player, Doner, said that they “may as well have wallhacks” while using it.

Many of the comments are in support, too, with the top comment saying simply that they hope the perk won’t be a thing in the 2022 Call of Duty title, rumored to be Modern Warfare 2.

Read More: Vanguard dev confirms punishments coming for Ranked Play quitters

NoDivide shared a similar sentiment online, calling the perk “by far the dumbest perk ever added into Call of Duty.”

“I get since MW2019 Activision has been trying to shrink the skill gap but literally giving people wall hacks is TOO FAR,” they said, before adding that the devs should “have some f**king dignity in the game you make.”

While many players point out that you can use the Dauntless perk to counter Piercing Vision, many argued that having a crutch perk to protect from “wallhacks” isn’t ideal.

It’s fair to say that many players are seriously frustrated with these types of ‘wallhack’ perks — and this may be something that Infinity Ward take into consideration for Modern Warfare 2022.