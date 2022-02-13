Vanguard players slam spawns as “getting worse” despite game being months old

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have slammed the game and claimed multiplayer spawns are “getting worse”, despite the 2021 title now being a few months old.

It’s fair to say that Vanguard’s life cycle did not get off to the start Activision would have been hoping for, with the game even being part of the publisher’s apology for the prevalence of bugs and issues in Call of Duty titles.

Among the many issues players have touted, spawns (as always) have been a hot topic. Generally, when a CoD game releases, players accept that the spawns in multiplayer matches will need some refinement.

Advertisement

That was the case in Vanguard, with the game’s spawn mechanics promptly being singled out for criticism. However, three months later, some players claim they’re actually going backwards.

One player – Slayer2K_ – questioned how the game’s spawns are actually becoming less intelligent, despite releasing in November of 2021.

They also stated that maps of all sizes are subject to the problems – not just the smaller, more chaotic environments.

Read More: Vanguard players demand return of Ship Haus playlist after baffling removal