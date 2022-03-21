Unique Vanguard Kar98 Warzone loadout rivals Modern Warfare version

There’s an unusual build for the Kar98 sniper in Warzone that helps the CoD: Vanguard version rival its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare counterpart as it’s a beast.

Since the day Call of Duty: Warzone first launched, sniper rifles have played a massive part in helping players achieve their goal of racking up victories upon victories.

Plenty of the long-range weapons have had their moment in the spotlight, but the sniper category has pretty much been dominated by one choice for the last few seasons – the Kar98k from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Just like the AK-47, the Kar98 does have a counterpart in Warzone thanks to the Call of Duty: Vanguard integration, and there’s actually a class that helps the Vanguard version rival its Modern Warfare counterpart.

The unique build for the sniper rifle was highlighted by Warzone content creator Metaphor, as the loadout goes against some of the more popular attachments.

While there is a spot for the old reliable Scout Silencer, the class opts for the shorter VDD RE02k barrel instead of the VDD 660mm option. Additionally, the SMLE Pistol Grip wins out over the M1930 Strife underbarrel, with the underused 8mm Klauser 3-round mag also getting some love.

As the YouTuber notes, the build does increase the Kar’s already solid bullet velocity and “extremely quick” overall speed, putting it up there with the Modern Warfare Kar98 and the Swiss. Though, the two old warhorses may still win out at the end of the day.

Best Vanguard Kar98K Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Scout Silencer

Scout Silencer Barrel: VDD RE02k

VDD RE02k Optic: None

None Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Magazine: 8mm Klauser 3-round mag

8mm Klauser 3-round mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Quickscope

Quickscope Perk 2: On-Hand

While the Vanguard Kar98 has slipped away in the popularity charts previously, it has seen a resurgence in recent weeks. Though, it still sits 28th overall according to WZRanked.

This unusual take on the sniper might help bump up a few places, however, so make sure to give it a go before long.