Bizarre “thumb glitch” is Warzone’s latest game-breaking problem

Another new Warzone glitch has surfaced in Pacific Season 2, this time appearing to let operators’ thumbs completely obscure players’ FOV. As you’d expect, it is ruining matches and stopping players from being able to ADS.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been an undeniable success, seeing over 100 million players drop into Verdansk and Caldera since its March 2020 release.

However, to suggest it’s been a flawless journey would be incorrect. Amongst more minor problems, a couple of issues have haunted Warzone’s success: cheating and glitches. While the former has been tempered to some degree by RICOCHET anti-cheat, the latter seems only to be worsening across Season 2.

We’ve actually seen the developers apologize for the state of the game, saying that the integration of three titles simultaneously has caused the game to become so ‘bloated’ they don’t know what’s causing issues.

Now, players have been left scratching their heads by another major glitch, this time inhibiting ADS in any capacity and ruining matches as a result.

A Reddit post from ‘tmac416‘ drew attention to the problem, saying: “Anyone else get this “thumb” glitch before? How do you make it go away?”

Attached was a video showing gameplay, occasionally obscured completely when they player tried to ADS.

Every time they did, the entire FOV became obscured by what looked like the operator’s thumb. Naturally, it made aiming completely pointless and normal gameplay impossible to achieve.

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention on Reddit, sitting at over 500 upvotes at the time of writing. A number of players reported similar issues in Season 2 but, thankfully, there does appear to be a fairly simple fix.

According to those who have experienced the ‘thumb glitch’, changing your operator is a pretty reliable way to fix it.

Regardless, fans will want to see Raven address the underlying cause as soon as possible.