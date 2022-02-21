Unique “no recoil” Welgun Warzone loadout is going viral

Call of Duty: Warzone TikTokers have been shining a spotlight on the Welgun once again, and one no recoil loadout has gone pretty viral on the app.
Following the integration between CoD: Vanguard and Warzone, the popular battle royale now spans three different titles and has a massive array of weapons for players to choose from.
While the meta is pretty settled at the moment – with the likes of the MP-40, Cooper Carbine, Kar98, and PPSh leading the way – there are plenty of fans and content creators who look to break the mold.
As it stands, the Welgun SMG is just on the outside looking in when it comes to the meta – even though it is inside the top-10 most-used weapons. However, it could jump up a few spots thanks to a “no recoil” build that has gone viral on TikTok.
The viral no recoil build was shown off by TikToker lodgingdee, whose post has managed to rack up over 2.5 million views since first being uploaded.
While some of the other “no recoil” builds in Warzone have contained some funky attachments, the Welgun one still uses some of the more popular choices. For example, there is room for the Recoil Booster, Slate Reflector sight, 320mm SA Shrouded barrel, and the lengthened ammunition.
Though, there are some twists. There is no room for the M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel, as it is instead replaced by the Mark VI Skeletal. Similarly, the TikToker takes the Hatched Grip over the more popular Fabric Grip.
No recoil Welgun Warzone build
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Magazine: Gorenko 40-rounds
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
Click here if TikTok doesn’t load
@lodgingdee
💥Welgun has ZERO recoil 👊💥 #warzone #warzoneclips #rebirth #viral #gaming
As they show, the Welgun just beams through enemies at both mid-range and short-range, and enemies will be headed to the Gulag in a flash.
The Welgun may not displace the likes of the MP-40 or PPSh anytime soon, but, the build is a lot of fun. So, give it a try before it’s nerfed by the battle royale devs.