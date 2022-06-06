Unique BAR Warzone loadout dominates meta STG in TTK after Season 3 buffs

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s BAR has, once again, stolen a place in the Warzone meta and if you want to get away from using the STG, you may want to consider this unique loadout.

It’s been a little while now since Raven Software dropped the Season 3 Reloaded update on Warzone, prompting a pretty big shift in the meta across every single weapon type.

While some categories are still competitive – players haven’t really settled on a dominant SMG, for example – the STG-44 has taken over the Assault Rifle meta. The Vanguard AR packs a pretty nasty punch and has a controllable recoil, which makes it a solid choice.

However, if you want to break free from the STG dominance and use something else, the BAR might be an option, seeing as it does beat its Vanguard counterpart when it comes to TTK. That is, of course, if you rock the right loadout.

NRG’s IceManIsaac highlighted the BAR in his June 3 video, noting that running the AR with the Removed Stock attachment is pretty much the way to go at this point.

“You do not need a dedicated stock. Using the Removed Stock is going to help us get that aim down sight faster and move faster while using it,” the YouTuber said, adding that it also helps with the initial recoil of the AR.

The rest of the build – Rubber Grip aside – is pretty standard, with the XL barrel being used to improve bullet velocity as well. All in all, when compared to the STG, the BAR has a better TTK inside the first 30 meters thanks to its headshot and neck shot multiplier.

No recoil BAR loadout in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: CGC 30′ XL

CGC 30′ XL Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40-round mags

8mm Klauser 40-round mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

As noted, to really dominate the STG in the TTK stakes, you do need to mix in at least one head or neck shot during a gunfight. Though, the BAR still has an impressive TTK if you hit pretty much anywhere bar just the enemy’s chest.

It is absolute a meta AR pick at this point, so if you want an alternative to what everyone else is using, make sure to give it a go at some point.