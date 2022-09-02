Underused Vanguard AR is actually one of Warzone’s most dominant weapons

While the Warzone long-range meta is dominated by the likes of the KG M40, UGM-8, and Grau since the launch of Season 5, there’s one Vanguard assault rifle that has quietly been seeing heaps of success: the M1 Garand.

The M1 Garand is an iconic weapon in the Call of Duty franchise, having been present dating all the way back to Call of Duty 2 in 2005.

It’s been in multiple titles since then, all the way through to the current day when it was included as a gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

While it hasn’t been particularly popular this year, including when it was integrated into Warzone in late 2021, the M1 Garand is actually silently putting in some serious work in the Call of Duty battle royale.

According to WZRanked, the Vanguard rifle only has a 0.13 pick rate at the time of writing, one of the lowest pick rates in the game.

Despite this, it actually puts up huge numbers. It boasts an average 1.27 KD, the fifth highest in the game, as well as a 4.65 win rate, the fourth highest in the game.

WZRanked The M1 Garand puts up strong numbers for both KD and win rate.

If you’re looking to switch things up and go off-meta in the final days of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2, it’s well worth trying out the M1 Garand.

It’s semi-automatic, so you’ll need to make sure you hit your shots, but if you do it’s clearly a weapon that can slay through lobbies — and you’ll definitely confuse your opponents with the non-meta pick.