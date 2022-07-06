Underused Vanguard AR has one of the fastest long-range TTKs in Warzone

Alex Garton . 9 hours ago

The NZ-41 and STG44 are dominating the AR meta in Warzone Season 4, but there is a powerful alternative that outperforms both when it comes to long-range TTK.

In Warzone Season 4, the NZ-41 and STG44 have risen up and established themselves as the meta ARs, each boasting impressive pick rates.

While both of these weapons have strong TTKs and are relatively easy to control, their overwhelming popularity often overshadows powerful alternatives.

One of which is Vanguard’s AS44, an underused weapon that actually outperforms the NZ-41 when it comes to long-range TTK and bullet velocity.

Luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has outlined the perfect loadout for the gun and kitted it out specifically to dominate the NZ-41 from a distance.

Treyarch/Activision The AS44 has a 0.8% pick rate in Warzone Season 4.

Best AS44 Warzone loadout in Season 4

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Disable

Disable Perk2: Fully Loaded

Speaking about the AS44, JGOD highlights that although the weapon has a relatively low damage per mag, its TTK easily outperforms the NZ-41 at long-range if you can land a headshot. Despite this, he does note that the gun is definitely suited to Solos and Duos compared to Trios and Quads.

While the AS44 does have a lot of initial kickback after you start firing, it’s simple to control after the first few bullets. So, make sure you hop into a practice lobby and learn the recoil if you want to beam enemies down from a distance.

Keep in mind, that although the AS44 can be built as a sniper support or even close-range weapon, JGOD’s build focuses on making the AR deadly at long range.

The MX Silencer, Kovalevskaya 615mm, and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x all come together to create a lethal loadout with an unmatched TTK, if you can land your shots.

According to WZRanked, the AS44 has an extremely low pick rate of just 0.8%, so it’ll be interesting to see if JGOD’s video boosts the Vanguard’s ARs popularity.

Either way, before the rest of the community catch on, it’s definitely worth testing the AS44 in one of your matches and making the most of its powerful TTK.