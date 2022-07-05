Swagg recreates classic Advanced Warfare SMG loadout in Warzone

Nathan Warby . 3 hours ago

The ASM1 Speakeasy was a monster of an SMG back in 2014’s Advanced Warfare and is remembered as one of the game’s most popular guns. Warzone pro FaZe Swagg has brought the Speakeasy to Caldera with this M1928 loadout.

Players are spoilt for choice when it comes to weapons in Warzone, with more coming in each new season. The battle royale incorporates guns from Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare, but there are some fan favorites that haven’t made the jump.

There have been some truly iconic guns in Call of Duty over the years and players are always looking for ways to recreate them in Warzone. You can find plenty of ways to use weapons from big-hitters like Modern Warfare 2, but there are ways to craft equipment from some of the more underrated titles.

Streaming star FaZe Swagg has thrown it back to 2014 by finding a way to use one of Advanced Warfare’s most powerful weapons, the ASM1 Speakeasy, in Warzone Season 4.

Activision The M1928 can be transformed into the Speakeasy from Advanced Warfare.

The ASM1 Speakeasy is fondly remembered as one of Advanced Warfare’s most dominant guns. An Elite variation of the standard ASM1 SMG, it came equipped with a drum magazine that gave it extra ammo capacity and the look of an early 1900s Tommy Gun.

It was known for its blistering fire rate, which could rip through enemies with ease in close-range fights, as well as its mobility. Eight years later, it’s still a weapon that holds a special place in many players’ hearts from an underrated entry in the CoD series.

Luckily, the Tommy Gun is already an option in Warzone thanks to Vanguard’s M1928 SMG. This allowed Swagg to take TikTok user justklutch_’s setup and transform it into the Speakeasy.

Swagg’s Advanced Warfare ASM1 Speakeasy Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: CGC 12″ Cooling

CGC 12″ Cooling Optic: Large Iron Sights

Large Iron Sights Stock: CGC Wire Grip

CGC Wire Grip Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

The secret to fully transforming the M1928 into ASM1 Speakeasy is equipping the Large Iron Sights and 9mm 50 Round Drums. Drum mags are one of the defining characteristics of the Advanced Warfare SMG, while looking down the iron sights will make you feel like you’re back in 2014.

The Recoil Booster is also essential, as it raises the fire rate to the dizzying speeds that we need. Of course, Warzone is a vastly different experience to AW, so the remaining attachments have been chosen to increase accuracy and mobility to help when taking names in Caldera or Rebirth Island.

It’s unlikely that this setup will be able to challenge the meta weapons SMGs like the Marco 5 or MP-40, but if you’re after a little bit of nostalgia, then be sure to give it a try.