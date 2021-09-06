TSM disqualified from Call of Duty Mobile NA Finals

TSM FTX were disqualified from the Call of Duty Mobile Championship North American Finals on September 5 following the first round of the playoffs. After winning their opening match, TSM were removed from the tournament due to an unspecified rules violation.

The Call of Duty Mobile Championship North American Finals represented the final opportunity for North American teams to qualify for December’s Call of Duty Mobile World Championship.

The two-day tournament saw the teams that reached the Grand Final secure a place at the World Championship, with the winner taking home $15,000.

TSM had won their opening match against Primal but were disqualified following their semi-final victory against ARP Gaming.

Disqualified after two wins

TSM were a late entrant to the North American Finals, which began on September 4, after they signed the Truly’s roster on September 3. Truly had previously finished second at July’s NA Masters tournament.

They had begun the North American Finals well, completing a 3-0 sweep over Primal. They carried that momentum into the semifinals, taking a 3-1 win over ARP Gaming. That meant TSM ended day one with a place in the upper bracket final against NYSL Mayhem.

However, desk host Alex “GoldenBoy” Mendez opened coverage of day two on September 5 with an explanation of two schedule changes. First, Tribe and Xplicit would replay game five of their semi-final due to the use of a banned item. Second, TSM had been disqualified due to a “rules violation”.

ARP Gaming took TSM’s vacated place in the upper bracket final, and eventually went on to win the tournament after beating NYSL Mayhem.

Activision has yet not released further comment on the specifics of TSM’s rule violation.