Trainwrecks rages after "shameless" Warzone glitch ruins his match

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv was left enraged when his Call of Duty: Warzone match was interrupted by a bizarre glitch that ruined his game.

Warzone is the latest battle royale from the iconic Call of Duty franchise, and has been a major hit since its March debut. However like any game, it can have glitches that show in the most unexpected ways.

This is what happened to popular streamer Trainwrecks, who found his match ruined during a May broadcast. The Twitch personality was furious when the game's environment turned against him at the worst timing possible.

Trainwrecks rages at Warzone glitch

The streamer was pushing towards the final circle, when he found himself engaged in an intense battle with the remaining opponents. Suddenly he found himself unable to move, and became stuck in a tree.

"I'm stuck in a tree! I'm stuck in a tree!" he screamed, as he shook his in-game camera around to try to break loose. After being unable to, Trainwrecks stood up and slammed his hand on his desk as his character became engulfed in gas.

Teammate Dimitri 'Greekgodx' Antonatos mocked the situation, exclaiming, "We got f**king treetop Andy here, trying to make a treehouse, mate." The streamer replied, "I can't even rez because I'm... Oh my."

Train eventually got knocked down by the gas, but managed to break from the glitched environment. Unfortunately it was too late, as he died trying to crawl to safety. Fortunately, his team was able to secure the victory.

The victory was bittersweet for the Twitch personality, who told his teammates, "That literally shows you it's actually a bad day. What the f**k! How do I get stuck in a f**king tree!? Shameless."

This wasn't the first time the streamer had bad luck in his match. Minutes before, he exploded in anger after squadmates Greekgodx and Mason 'Symfuhny' Lanier's talking muffled his audio, which led to an enemy sneaking up and killing him. "SHUT THE F**K UP!" he screamed.

While his team eventually went on to win, Trainwrecks' rage was completely understandable. After all, none of the situations were his fault, as the tree glitch was just extremely bad luck.

Despite the Warzone frustrations, the streamer continues to be one of the most watched personalities on Twitch. At the time of writing, he's amassed over 600k followers to his channel.