Warzone glitch lets you see inside of the airplane and players love it

One of Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest glitches lets you watch players jump out of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane, and players are clamoring for its permanent addition to the game.

There are game-breaking glitches and novelty, typically visual bugs that don’t impact gameplay. The former are detested while the latter are sometimes appreciated. Warzone’s new deployment glitch is a blend of both.

When you drop onto Verdansk in Warzone, you see a cutscene of your team getting ready to parachute and then a third-person view of the plane traversing the game’s vast map. Once you jump out, the camera switches to first-person and you make your way to loot or battle.

As seen increasingly since the April 28 patch though, players are finding themselves hanging out in the first-person view within the plane and watching other squads deploy first.

It’s honestly pretty cool, like a miles-high pregame lobby filled with people either enjoying the ride or antsy to get in the action (but without being able to harm one another, like the Gulag’s viewing area).

You get to see a variety of outfits, the interior of the plane, and get immersed in the game earlier than usual. As Redditor, ‘english_j12’ showed, it’s actually quite visually appealing.

But, as karmic rules define, you can’t have the accidental good without the accidental bad and it turns out this is as game-breaking a glitch as possible.

While it’s an aesthetically pleasing experience early on, players who encounter this bug are not able to deploy until the plane has passed the map. At that point, they simply drop into the Infinitum of Verdansk’s code and never stop falling—without ever taking damage.

For the sake of science and YouTube, ‘Daly Gasri’ went through the effort of showing exactly what happens when you just wait out this never-ending drop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlEfzp2J9Ko

It turns out, you get a guaranteed win from miles below the map as the true winners succumb to the gas.

Winning without doing much damage already doesn’t feel great, but this takes it to another, horrible level as you literally can do nothing but swivel your camera for an entire match. As it stands, Infinity Ward are aware of the situation and have marked their effort to fix it as “in progress” on the Modern Warfare Trello.

Hopefully, they get this (and the chat audio bug) sorted soon, but realize players enjoy the visual immersion and consider adding that part to the game later on.