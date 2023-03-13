Toronto Ultra claim “talent, composure, and leadership” gave them an edge at CDL Major 3

Toronto Ultra tuned out the home faithful and pulled off a grueling 4-2 series victory over OpTic Texas in the CDL Major 3 Grand Final.

To be the best, you have to beat the best. Toronto just defeated Major 1 winners New York, Major 2 winners Atlanta, and the home town OpTic Texas on route to the organization’s first major victory since Call of Duty Cold War in 2021.

Toronto shocked the entire competitive CoD community by replacing Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz with Charlie ‘Hicksy’ Hicks at the start of Major 3 Qualifiers. Hicksy was on the verge of returning home to Europe, yet a month later, he instead joined Tornoto’s main roster and lifted a Major trophy.

Thomas ‘Scrappy’ Ernst put his money where his mouth is, as the rookie phenom secured a first taste of major glory and tournament MVP honors. Jamie “Insight” Craven reminded everyone why he is one of CoD’s brightest stars, and Tobias ‘CleanX’ didn’t miss a shot in the Grand Finals.

Toronto Ultra Toronto won its first major since CoD Cold War.

In the very first match of CDL Major 3, Toronto Ultra set the tone by defeating New York. Scrappy knew that his had what it took after winning the first series.

“After our first-round game against New York, we knew we could bring this home. The composure all weekend was insane from the boys,” Scrappy said

After sweeping OpTic Texas in Major 3 qualifiers, he joked, “slamming them is fun.” He kept that same energy in Arlington, cutting short OpTic’s magical losers bracket run.

In the Grand Finals, the rookie sensation posted a 1.20 overall KD, going 1.36 in SnD, 1.30 in Control, and 1.11 in Hardpoint.

CleanX has been a member of Toronto for over three years and Insight’s been onboard for about two years. The pair have seen several roster iterations and spoke about what sets this Ultra team apart.

“For me it’s just the composure,” Insight said. “You listen to that final there, I am so proud of the boys. The map was going our way, we stayed composed, and came out with a dub.”

“I think this team stands out because it is so well-balanced,” CleanX added. “There is talent, composure and leadership. There is quite literally everything and we are the youngest team in the league so I don’t know how.”

Hicksy became the second-ever rookie to win his first pro LAN event since Scump at MLG Dallas 2011 under Quantic Leverage. He spent nearly a year and a half on Toronto as a substitute, and almost moved on before getting the call-up.

“I still don’t know how we have just won that. Like I said, I nearly went home probably a month ago because I thought I would get more opportunities in the EU Challengers and signing with a different team.” But a month later I just won my first bloody major so I actually don’t know what to say.”

Scrappy never shies away from letting opponents know how he feels. With or without a Major trophy or MVP accolades, he never planned on changing his ways.

“With the trophy, without the trophy, I’ll talk no matter what because everyone is still trash.”

In May, Toronto has a chance to win a major on its own soil for a change, as the Ultra are set to host Major V. However, before turning our attention that far in the future, all eyes will be on Scrap and company heading into Major IV qualifiers.