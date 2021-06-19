TimTheTatman takes on Scump! Best World Series of Warzone players

The World Series of Warzone features the most diverse set of teams and players seen in a CoD battle royale tournament so far. From Warzone pros to content creators to CDL veterans, here’s everyone you need to watch out for on game day.

Featuring players like Scump, TimTheTatMan, Aydan, and DiazBiffle, along with the biggest Call of Duty battle royale prize pool to date ($1.2 million total, with $300k up for grabs in the first event), the World Series of Warzone is set to be an absolute blockbuster tournament.

From CDL legends like ZooMaa, to Warzone stars like Swagg, and everyone else in-between, who are the players you should be keeping an eye on during the World Series of Warzone? Here are some of the most electrifying competitors to look out for when the event rolls around.

