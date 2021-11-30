TikTok’s unique Bullfrog & KAR98 Warzone loadout could be new sniper support meta

Call of Duty: Warzone TikTokers are running a unique loadout with the Bullfrog and KAR98, with the SMG setup being way different than the usual meta.

Just like every other part of the Warzone meta, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have long debated over which weapon is the best when it comes to being a sniper support.

Many players opt to go with an assault rifle – such as the XM4 or the GRAU – just so they can keep a bit of that range. Others, though, opt to run an SMG, just so they’ve got something that fires quickly if they get stuck in a pinch.

Advertisement

Players who opt for the latter, and keep an SMG attached to their hip, it’s usually the MAC-10, OTs 9, or MP5 that works best. However, the Bullfrog is starting to get a bit of shine again thanks to some viral TikTok posts.

The Bullfrog has been a solid choice for quite some time in Warzone, even though it has slipped outside of the top 10 most-used weapons in recent weeks. Though, the TikTok videos are changing that little by little.

Read More: Warzone hackers are bringing terrifying chopper gunners to Rebirth Island

TikToker TTVZyro’s post has attracted the most attention recently, with close to 3 million views on their post. Though, what sets it apart from the others is the build for the SMG. While most of the meta classes for the Bullfrog use the Task Force Barrel, this class doesn’t.

Advertisement

Some of the other usual attachments – the Tiger Team Spotlight laser, GRU Suppressor, and KGB Skeletal Stock – all make it in, but what’s unusual is that the Serpent Wrap is also used, as is the 65 round magazine. The wrap is not used in any of the meta classes that WZRanked lists, while the extended magazine is only used on two.

TikTok’s Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine : 65 Round Mag

: 65 Round Mag Rear Grip : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

As for the KAR98 side of the class, it’s the typical build that doesn’t use the Singuard Custom barrel, but instead takes the Sport Comb Stock and Tac Laser.

With the Bullfrog just on the cusp of the top 10, and being on the rise over the last few weeks, it could slide into the meta just before Vanguard launches. Though, we’ll have to wait and see how it shakes out with new weapons.