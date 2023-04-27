The “worst gun” in Warzone 2 is so much better than expected

Warzone 2 content creator Sally Is a Dog believes that the M16, an assault rifle many players consider the game’s worst gun is far better than expected.

Due to the nature of battle royal games, burst weapons don’t tend to perform particularly well. There have been some exceptions but they aren’t usually considered meta weapons.

The selling point of a burst gun in Call of Duty is that if you secure a one-burst kill it has an unrivaled TTK. However, that only applies to multiplayer where players have less health.

In Warzone 2, burst weapons are not popular as it takes multiple bursts to down an enemy. However, it turns out that the M16 could be more viable than expected.

Best M16 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3

Sally Is a Dog admits that he initially thought that his M16 loadout would struggle. However, the supposed “worst gun,” in Warzone 2 massively surprised him, with the YouTuber later acknowledging that it was “so much better,” than expected.

Since the M16 is not widely used there is no standard loadout for the burst rifle. Despite this, Sally Is a Dog has put together a strong loadout that takes advantage of a less common optic.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Barrel: 14″ Carbine Shroud

Optic SZ Recharge-DX

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

A unique advantage of the M16 is that since it’s a burst gun it is extremely ammo efficient. This negates the need for an extended magazine attachment as is standard on most automatic weapons in Warzone 2.

If the M16 will catch on at all is to be seen. According to WZ Ranked, it currently has just a 0.2% usage rate making it one of the least popular guns in the battle royale. That places it below the Lockwood 300, LM-S, and even the Riot Shield.