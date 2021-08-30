The legend of Simp: rampant rookie to CDL MVP

From SimptheJetpacker to the Atlanta FaZe’s championship-winning Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr, the legend of Call of Duty’s scariest player has grown at an exponential rate every single year. Here’s how he’s forged that path and where his legacy now lies.

Originally, Simp was best known as a slayer on the CoD amateur ladder, but he quickly surged into the pro scene in Black Ops 4 and, in 2020 and 2021, to the forefront of the CDL. This video breaks down how Simp went from a terrifying rookie to the established CDL 2021 MVP.

Discover more: “You CAN’T Beat DYNASTY FaZe” | COD Champs Day 3 Review