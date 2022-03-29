Terrible Warzone glitch is making Modern Warfare Operators unplayable

As Warzone players continue to heap praise on the changes introduced in the Season 2 Reloaded update, there are a few bugs that Raven Software will have to iron out – the latest being a Modern Warfare Operator glitch.

Raven Software‘s big Rebirth Island update has been the cause of a couple of issues as Warzone players continue to drop into the renovated map.

With the Season 2 Reloaded update, some other problems have found their way into the game. For example, one reported bug has caused players to become weaponless and begin floating through portions of the map, making the game almost unplayable.

On top of that, there are reports that another glitch has surfaced and made it so that a game mechanic becomes unavailable.

Warzone Modern Warfare Operators bug

Redditor MonkeyMan2819 posted about a bug that’s apparently impacting “all MW Operators” in Warzone.

The finishing move, known as “executions/s4_execution-generic_leprechaun _01,” is a bug that, when used mid-match, doesn’t do anything.

In addition, activating this finisher prevents you from doing an execution for the rest of the battle, which is obviously a big frustration for members of the community.

The worst part about this bug seems to be that there isn’t a way, as of March 29, to physically remove the finisher as it is automatically equipped to all Modern Warfare Operators by default.

How many other Operators this bug impacts is unclear at the time of writing, yet it seems that the Modern Warfare Operators are virtually unplayable when the problem occurs.

As is the case with all other Warzone bugs, players will be hoping to see this patched up soon.