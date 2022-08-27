Swagg claims Warzone buff helps iconic Modern Warfare SMG dethrone meta Armaguerra

Warzone content creator Swagg has outlined the P90 as an underused SMG in Season 5, claiming the Modern Warfare weapon’s long-overdue buff has made it one game’s best.

The Warzone Season 5 update dropped on August 25, bringing the standard new content and bug fixes to the Call of Duty battle royale.

As is also expected, it shook up the game’s weapon meta considerably, strengthening weapons like the Grau 5.56 and Vargo-S and weakening others like the KG M40 and Armaguerra 43.

Rather surprisingly, the update tweaked a number of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons that have been largely untouched across Vanguard’s life cycle.

One was the P90 (in the patch notes as MW’s Submachine Gun Bravo), which received major buffs to its damage and range. Its mid-range damage was increased from 20 to 22 and its minimum damage also upped from 18 to 19. Now, Swagg believes it’s one of the most meta weapons in Warzone.

Swagg pinpoints buffed P90 as top Warzone Season 5 SMG

In an August 26 YouTube video, Swagg suggested that the P90 can oust the Armaguerra 43 as the game’s most meta SMG, pointing to its hefty Season 5 buff.

“With Warzone having over 120 weapons there’s a lot of guns that you kinda forget,” he said. “The P90 is an SMG that you’ve known for a very very long time and it finally caught a really good buff and I was actually frying with it… P90 is a gun that has been known throughout the history of Call of Duty and I’m glad it’s finally getting some love.”

Swagg didn’t outline his specific class but did say his build is the most meta. According to WZRanked, the five most-used attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FORGE TAC Retribution

FORGE TAC Retribution Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: Fly Strap

Fly Strap Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

There are a few attachments you can swap out depending on preference, but we’d recommend sticking with the muzzle, barrel, and grip above all else.

The Armaguerra 43 still sits comfortably at the top of WZ’s most used weapons list but, as the changes make themselves felt in-game, it could well be toppled by the P90.

So, in Season 5’s early days, drop in with it as your primary and get well ahead of the meta.