Esports organization eUnited reportedly shut down, only CEO remains

eUnited, an esports organization known for its Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege teams, has reportedly closed its doors according to The Esports Advocate.

The 6-year-old company is down to just its CEO as the final member of the company according to the report. eUnited fielded teams in PUBG, Rocket League, Gears of War, SplitGate, Halo and League of Legends. The North American-based esports organization was best known for its successful Call of Duty teams before the esports turned into a franchising model with invited organizations.

eUnited has not posted from its main Twitter account since December 18, 2022. Its last Tweet was of a pinned retweet of an Elgato post. The organization released the rosters listed on its website, Halo, Gears of War and Rocket League in late 2022. Gears of War esports closed down operations in 2022 as well.

The last team with the organization was the PUBG team, departing on December 12. The final employee to exit eUnited was Matthew “Burns” Potthoff, according to the report, who announced via Twitter on Dec. 31, 2022 that it was his last day with the company.

eUnited was founded in 2016 by Adam Stein with a real estate firm M&A Real Estate Partners based in California and James Daquino.

The esports organization won the Call of Duty World League Championship in 2019. The eUnited esports team featured current pros and future CDL players CDL Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris and Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr.

eUnited laid off many employees in August and September, according to the report. The esports organization never reported series earnings rounds, common for startup companies, and tried to hit the public market in Canada according to reports. Dexerto has previously reported that eUnited asked to merge with OpTic Gaming in 2021.