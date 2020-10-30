Sniping is overpowered in Black Ops Cold War? Ft. NoisyButters | CI Podcast #7 - Dexerto

With Black Ops Cold war just around the corner, there has been plenty of talk about the balance of the game and if the game will be enjoyable to play on release.

Mike & Keshav welcome Hannah ‘NoisyButters’ Bryan to Episode #7 of the CharlieIntel Podcast. During this week’s episode, we delve into the specifics of sniping in Black Ops Cold War. The hosts also go into the implications of 100 Thieves possibly joining the CDL and what this means for OpTic.

With NoisyButters, the group speaks about sniping through all the Call of Duty franchise and how it has evolved into what it is today in Modern Warfare. They also discuss what her top three favorite snipers are throughout all the games.

They also talk about 100 Thieves possibly entering the CDL and LA Thieves and what this means regarding the Chicago spot whether that be the Chicago OpTic or if they continue as the Huntsmen.

You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts as well.