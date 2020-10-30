Sniping is overpowered in Black Ops Cold War? Ft. NoisyButters | CI Podcast #7 - Dexerto

With Black Ops Cold war just around the corner, there has been plenty of talk about the balance of the game and if the game will be enjoyable to play on release.
Mike & Keshav welcome Hannah ‘NoisyButters’ Bryan to Episode #7 of the CharlieIntel Podcast. During this week’s episode, we delve into the specifics of sniping in Black Ops Cold War. The hosts also go into the implications of 100 Thieves possibly joining the CDL and what this means for OpTic.
With NoisyButters, the group speaks about sniping through all the Call of Duty franchise and how it has evolved into what it is today in Modern Warfare. They also discuss what her top three favorite snipers are throughout all the games.
They also talk about 100 Thieves possibly entering the CDL and LA Thieves and what this means regarding the Chicago spot whether that be the Chicago OpTic or if they continue as the Huntsmen.
The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.
BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.
That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.
THE EU VS NA RIVALRIES ARE FINALLY BACK!😍
We are thrilled to welcome the NA teams to Europe and once again settle the score on which continent holds the best CS:GO team 💪
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams
12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.