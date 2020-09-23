Shroud explains why Black Ops Cold War looks "significantly better" than MW

After getting a chance to watch some alpha gameplay of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, renowned FPS guru Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek contends that it looks a lot better than the series' 2019 entry – Modern Warfare.

It's well documented that Call of Duty is one of the few major gaming franchises that release a new title every year but with a different developer – featuring a rotation of devs that include Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games.

Inevitably, this leads to each year's game being looking and functioning differently from the previous one. Case in point, the upcoming Black Ops Cold War was developed by Treyarch and it's a completely different game than 2019's Modern Warfare, which was from Infinity Ward.

In fact, shroud believes that it looks "significantly better." The star Twitch streamer explained his opinion after watching some gameplay from the recent PS4-exclusive alpha period.

"Cool, it actually looks good, Cold War looks good!" he said. "Looks simple. That looks significantly better than Modern Warfare, in my opinion. Just because there's less bulls**t and more 'arcade-y' kind of fun. The colors are nice and vibrant, no one's blending in, no dark corners, from what I've seen."

Shroud especially took a liking to several of the game's mechanics, such as sniping, reloading, and sliding, and was also very fond of how simple everything looks.

"Sniping looks cool, this looks good, I like this! This looks so simple man, I like it, very simple. Reloads are so simple. Holy s**t you can slide! He was side-sliding, that's cool – he was sliding in one direction while looking at another. The sliding is f***ing sick! The sliding is good! I like that."

Obviously shroud's opinions so far are based on what he's seen; since the game won't be available on PC until the Open Beta on October 15, we'll have to wait to get his official verdict once he gets to try it out.

When Modern Warfare first released in 2019, shroud played it a good amount over the first few weeks, dropping nukes left and right and dominating yet another FPS – but what else is new?

Hopefully fans could see him do that same on Black Ops Cold War when it hits shelves on November 13, especially since it's expected to also introduce major changes to the Warzone battle royale.