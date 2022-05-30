Reverse Sweep: Reacting to OpTic iLLeY being caught | CDL Review

The dust has settled from the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major qualifiers as teams start to prepare for the Toronto Ultra event with big questions surrounding top teams like OpTic Texas and Atlanta FaZe.

Even the Reverse Sweep crew of ACHES, Enable, Censor, and Parasite were confused after seeing OpTic’s Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal apparently using a burner to play in an SnD event while recovering from a hand injury.

The RS hosts even took a look at FaZe who looked shaky during the qualifiers but could be primed for a big CDL Stage 3 Major. You can hear about all these headlines and more in this week’s big episode of Reverse Sweep.

