OpTic’s IMPOSSIBLE challenge - Dexerto

OpTic Chicago continue to struggle against the top half teams in the Call of Duty League, especially Atlanta FaZe, who swept Scump, Envoy & co. again in week 1 of Stage 4.

It was a new low point for FormaL — the legendary AR highlight reel setting the lowest ever KD ratio over a CDL series with a 0.46.

After the progress made at the Stage 3 Major, the Reverse Sweep team still feel OpTic can overcome their issues. But what do they feel is holding them back? And how do they overcome it in time for COD Champs?

Discover more: Enable explains how Dallas Empire can become CDL contenders again