OpTic Gaming LA bench Dashy & Chino after signing two new CDL players - Dexerto

OpTic Gaming LA bench Dashy & Chino after signing two new CDL players

Published: 10/Jul/2020 21:58 Updated: 11/Jul/2020 1:47

by Theo Salaun
dashy optic gaming los angeles la drazah hollow cdl call of duty league roster chino
MLG / OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Call of Duty League Dashy

Following three consecutive losses, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles have once again tweaked their Call of Duty League lineup—this time by benching Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell and Martin ‘Chino’ Chino for new additions, Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko and Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan.

Many had speculated a lineup shift after Chino was, once again, relegated to a substitute role on July 6, but the Dashy news may come as a surprise. Long known as a prominent star in Call of Duty, he has recently underperformed on an OGLA lineup that failed to live up to its organization’s CoD pedigree. Hollow and Drazah, meanwhile, have each spent over three months playing for the CDL Challengers UYU organization, both performing admirably enough for OGLA to call upon their services.

When Chino was moved into the starting lineup on May 4, OGLA proceeded to go 5-3, but that success proved short-lived as the team subsequently dropped three straight. Evidently dissatisfied with the team’s form, General Manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders has pivoted and brought some fresh talent to the team’s roster—with Drazah and Hollow trialing with the team’s starting lineup instead of Chino and Dashy during scrims on July 8 before being officially announced as starters on July 10.

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles Updated Roster

  • Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan
  • Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko
  • Kenny ‘Kenny‘ Williams
  • Austin ‘SlasheR‘ Liddicoat
  • Thomas ‘TJHaly‘ Haly
  • Martin ‘Chino‘ Chino (sub)
  • Brandon ‘Dashy‘ Otell (sub)
  • Jordan ‘JKap‘ Kaplan (sub)
  • Jevon ‘Goonjar‘ Gooljar-lim (sub)

After the Chicago Huntsmen’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner accidentally joined OGLA’s lobby while streaming, rumors seemed confirmed that Dashy would be joining Chino on the bench as two new players joined the team in lieu of their veteran starters.

A former CWL All-Star and tournament MVP, Dashy boasts a tremendous reputation and came into this season as an impressive recruit for OGLA. In Black Ops 4, he regularly posted league-leading K/D rates—but those numbers have deteriorated substantially in Modern Warfare while OGLA has dropped to eighth in the standings at 7-12.

At their latest event, the Paris Home Series, no player hit a positive K/D but Dashy posted the team’s lowest overall by far with 0.68 (Hardpoint: 0.57, SND: 0.58, Domination: 0.93). That may have been the last straw for a player whose upside is undisputed but whose work ethic had already been subject to unsavory rumors.

OGLA PARIS statsOpTic Gaming Los Angeles’ player stat cards from the Paris Home Series.

When discussing Drazah and Hollow’s acquisitions, Muddawg specified wanting the former because “he is an aggressive SMG and has been using the smoke a lot” and the latter because “he really brings a great wealth of knowledge.”

Moving Dashy and Chino to the bench allows this revamped starting group an opportunity to coalesce, while permitting OpTic to consider trading or releasing the two former starters should they not improve enough to reclaim their roles. At the moment, the two’s futures are uncertain and all eyes are on July 17, when OGLA faces the top-tier Florida Mutineers during London Home Series group play.

3 tips to help you crush Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode

Published: 15/Oct/2020 20:52 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 20:55

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

During the second weekend of the beta, Black Ops Cold War players got a chance to try out one of the new large-scale modes called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, and needless to say it’s a bit different from the rest of the game. Here are some tips to put you above the rest.

With Black Ops Cold War, fans have a variety of classic modes to choose from, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, etc. alongside some larger experiences like Combined Arms. That being said, there’s an even bigger mode called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, which pits 40 players against each other in an attempt to set off radioactive explosives around a large map.

The mode itself is a bit different from the others, clearly taking a bit of inspiration from Warzone with the inclusion of armor, doors, etc., meaning that players of Fireteams: Dirty Bomb might be a bit confused when they drop into the map for the first time. Fret not, however, as there are some things to remember about the mode that just might give you an advantage over everyone else.

Activision
Supply boxes can be found around both maps in the Fireteams: Dirty Bomb mode.

Use the supply crates found around the map

In Dirty Bomb, you have to collect Uranium and plant them at bomb sites around the map. Players can pick it up from fallen foes who drop it, but there’s another way to get it that doesn’t require you to get in a firefight.

Scattered around the map are small loot chests, similar to the ones seen in Warzone. Opening these chests will guarantee you a few pieces of Uranium, in addition to extra bonuses like armor plates, kill streaks, and more.

The best part is that there are a ton of these located around the map. If you’re having trouble finding them, all you have to do is listen for the clicking sound that a Geiger Counter would make.

Tons of people seem to be walking right past these chests in game, so finding one that hasn’t been taken shouldn’t be a problem.

Activision
When you spawn into the map, quickly find items like killstreaks and armor, they’ll help you out.

Find items and find them fast

While the crates drop Uranium, they also have the possibility of giving out some helpful items as well. Right now, there’s a few things that the crates can wield, and it would definitely behoove you to find them as quick as possible:

  • Armor
  • Armor satchel (allows you to hold more pieces of armor)
  • Self-revive kit
  • RC-XD
  • Counter Spy Plane
  • Sentry Gun
  • Chopper Gunner

It’s important to find at least a couple of these items as soon as possible as doing so can put you at a serious advantage over everyone else.

Like the Uranium, your character drops all items when you die, so if you get taken out, you’ll have to go find them all over again.

Activision
Stick around the bomb sites, as other teams can add Uranium for the bomb and then you can take them out.

Stick to the bomb sites

In the mode, anyone can deposit Uranium at the five sites around the map, but once the bomb is planted, it belongs to your team. Because of this, it’s important to stick around the site that you want to take once you start depositing your materials.

Don’t take them out right away, however, instead, allow them to plant their Uranium and take them out. This means you can have a fully functioning bomb in no time, without any of the work.

Is that evil or dirty (no pun intended)? Maybe, but it’ll allow to detonate the explosive easier and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Of course, there are other things to remember while playing but if you follow all these tips, you might just be able to win your Fireteams: Dirty Bomb matches with ease.