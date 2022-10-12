OpTic Dashy claims he might quit pro CoD if he wins CDL Champs 2023

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

OpTic Texas Call of Duty League star Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell has suggested that he could quit professional CoD altogether if he wins CDL Champs in the coming Modern Warfare 2 season.

Dashy has been one of the standout stars of recent Call of Duty League seasons. An efficient and flashy assault rifle player, he’s regularly posting huge numbers and highlight reel plays, ranking among the very best in the game from a statistical perspective.

At just 23 years of age, he’s still in the prime of his career, too, with CDL players now pushing as old as 30 while still competing at the highest level.

During a recent Twitch stream, Dashy hinted that he might not be going for the same kind of longevity in his Call of Duty career, especially if he wins CoD Champs.

Champs is the pinnacle of the CDL season, with the biggest prize pool and a set of championship rings waiting to be bestowed upon four players looking to etch their name in the Call of Duty history books.

During his stream, Dashy was asked whether he would quit CoD if offered a spot on a franchised Valorant team — a game he has been grinding a lot during the off-season — and it wasn’t the resounding no that many would have expected.

“No, honestly, I don’t think I’d ever quit CoD until I won Champs,” he said. “I mean, at least, that’s my goal.

“I think if we win Champs this year, I’m f**king out,” he added, before letting out a laugh — perhaps suggesting he’s being a bit tongue-in-cheek with regard to the situation.

Dashy, like every other pro CoD player, has aspirations of being a world champion. That’s no surprise, and it’s considered the ultimate goal for professionals.

That said, while he’s still so young, it’s hard to see him wanting to hang up the sticks if he was to become a champ during the 2023 season — though stranger things have certainly happened.

OpTic Texas will be running it back with their 2022 roster after some turmoil during the offseason almost saw them split. However, with most CDL teams now fully announced, they definitely look like they should still be competing for championships in Modern Warfare 2.