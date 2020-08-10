NICKMERCS unveils incredible PKM loadout for Warzone Season 5

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff has unveiled his new PKM loadout for Season 5, describing it as "one of the best guns" in Warzone's current build.

Despite the early seasons of Warzone being dominated by assault rifles, LMGs have truly come into their own in both Season 4 and Season 5.

The Bruen Mk9 is generally considered the best weapon in the battle royale's current build but, in an August 10 YouTube video, Kolcheff made the argument that the PKM is a truly viable alternative.

He conceded that it is a slow weapon to use – with its reload time coming in somewhere around the eight-second mark – but argued that its damage, recoil stability, and magazine size are enough to negate this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN_C0Plf6zI

As NICKMERCS explains, the PKM build is one featured in the new battle pass, known as the Bloodlust variant.

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor, which has become a staple of nearly every single Warzone class. It extends damage range while keeping players off enemy radars. Pair this with the 26.9" Extended Barrel, and it's no surprise that this PKM can laser people across the map.

The Tac Laser will reduce ADS time, as will the Snatch Grip. This Underbarrel attachment is arguably the most important on the PKM - massively reducing ADS time while also reducing recoil. Foregrips, in Modern Warfare, tend to slow ADS time.

Finally, the VLK 3.0x Optic will enable players to capitalize on the minimal recoil, and employ the PKM at longer ranges. Realistically, this is the attachment to swap out if you prefer a slightly different optic.

While Kolcheff admitted that the Bruen is probably slightly better, the PKM's 100 round mags give you more than enough shots to take down an entire squad, whereas the majority of Bruen users employ the 60 round mags.

If you've not unlocked the Bruen yet, give this PKM class a whirl and experience just how outrageous LMGs are in Warzone's current meta.