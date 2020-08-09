Best AN-94 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Getting the most out of your weapon in both Warzone in Modern Warfare is half the battle, so let’s take a look at how to optimize Season 5’s AN-94.

Having the ability to tailor your weapon to suit your playstyle is one of Modern Warfare’s blessings. Gunsmith gives you a seemingly endless list of possibilities when it comes to being able to fine-tune your weapon.

But getting the perfect combination of attachments can often be a troublesome affair… Do you really need that Mo’ Money perk taking up an additional slot?

We’ve done the leg work and sourced the best starting point to go from for the AN-94. To make things as easy as possible, we’ve created one loadout for Warzone and one for Modern Warfare.

Best AN-94 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm.

AN-94 Factory X-438mm. Laser: Tac Laser.

Tac Laser. Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ranger Foregrip. Ammunition: 60 Round Casket Mags.

With Verdansk’s mixture of open areas and short lines of sight, you’ll want to be consistent across all ranges. Considering how you’ll engage your enemies will determine whether you need a 60-round magazine, but other than that, you’ll want to ensure your attachments have negligible impact on aim stability.

Combining the Factory X-438mm Barrel withTac Laser will significantly reduce any weapon sway while aiming down sight, while the Monolithic Suppressor and Ranger Foregrip will help with accuracy at range — helping control the weapon’s recoil.

While this loadout mostly revolves around having control over your weapon’s recoil, there’s room to add an Optic if preferred for those long-range gunfights. Simply swap out the extended mag for a VLK 3.0x and you’ll be gunning your foes down in no time.

Best AN-94 loadout for Modern Warfare

Barrel: AN-95 Factory 330mm.

AN-95 Factory 330mm. Laser: Tac Laser.

Tac Laser. Stock: Folded Stock.

Folded Stock. Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip.

Commando Foregrip. Perk: Sleight of Hand.

When compared to other Assault Rifles in its class, the AN-94 is mediocre at best. But when treated like an SMG, the AN-94 sits head and shoulders above most run-and-gun weapons in the game — and will even give the MP5 a run for its money.

With this loadout, mobility is key. While your aim at range will suffer, your lethality up close will be second to none (given that the damage per bullet is significantly higher than any SMG in the game).

There’s room to swap out the Commando Foregrip for Stippled Grip Tape, if you’re not too fussed on the boost in accuracy. Or if stealth is more your thing, substituting the Tac Laser for a suppressor of some kind would also do the trick.

If used correctly, the AN-94 can be a devastating weapon. With the right attachments, you can rock the weapon like the legendary AK-74u from the original Modern Warfare.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.