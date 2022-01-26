NICKMERCS reveals his Warzone Bren loadout that dominates Caldera

The Bren is currently one of the best LMG in Warzone and NICKMERCS has the perfect build for players to use.

Popular streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff recently dove back into Warzone, giving fans the chance to see what loadouts he utilizes. One of the most powerful is the Bren, the game’s most powerful LMG.

Not only does this Vanguard LMG come packed with insane amounts of damage, but it is also incredibly accurate when kitted out with optimal attachments. Whether you’re looking to get an advantage in Season 1 or just wish to increase your killcount, then Nick’s Bren loadout is a must pick.

NICKMERCS’ Bren Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal

Queen’s 705mm Royal Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Hockenson SP2B

Hockenson SP2B Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: Fully Loaded

The Bren has been a popular choice amongst Vanguard players thanks to its fantastic versatility, which makes it ideal for mid to long-range engagements. NICKMERCS’ Bren loadout enhances the gun’s accuracy, damage, range, and control – pushing the WW2 AR to its very limits.

Like most meta LMGs in Warzone, Nick has used attachments that greatly increase the gun’s accuracy. Kitting out the Bren with the Mercury Silencer, Queen’s 705mm Royal, G16 2.5x, Hockenson SP2B, m1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer Grip ensure that the AR barely moves when fired.

If that wasn’t enough, the Tight Grip perk maintains accuracy when going full-auto. This means you can simply hold down the trigger and beam your foes, without having to constantly adjust your aim.

Because of the incredible accuracy afforded by the Bren, the G16 2.5x Optic is a great option for those that wish to gun for headshot kills. Pair this with the 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags, Lengthened, Fully Loaded perk, and you have an LMG that can consistently pepper squads with high-damage rounds.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Nick has been using Bren during his recent Warzone streams, so be sure to give this loadout a go.