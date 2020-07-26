NICKMERCS explains why the FAL is now the “strongest” gun in Warzone

FaZe Clan’s Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has delved into the reasons why he believes the FAL is the best weapon in Warzone, claiming that the AR is more devastating than an SMG up close.

With Infinity Ward working round-the-clock to tweak weapons in a bid to make the game more balanced, alongside the constant rotation of floor loot in Verdansk, players are always trying to keep tabs on meta changes.

Advertisement

Most recently, following a nerf to the Grau 5.56 and the MP5, the meta has shifted to the Bruen MK9 — with the LMGs devastating damage being one of its major selling points.

But now, NICKMERCS believes that the FAL is in the same boat as the Bruen, with the semi-automatic AR becoming one of his go-to weapons of choice.

Advertisement

FAL is Warzone’s best weapon?

Ever since the FAL was added to Warzone’s floor loot rotation in Season 4, the weapon has been growing in popularity. But now, Nick believes that the trusty AR deserves a class of its very own, as he detailed his class for what he dubs to be the best weapon in the game.

“I strongly encourage you to watch this video, put on this class, and get to work... This is the strongest gun in the video game, by far!”

Barrel: 18.0” Ultralight.

18.0” Ultralight. Laser: Tac Laser.

Tac Laser. Stock: No Stock.

No Stock. Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip.

Commando Foregrip. Perk: Sleight of Hand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsqrVxr6M6U

Nick then went on to explain how the FAL has the highest damage per shot than any other AR in Warzone right now. Although, ironically the Twitch streamer went on to clarify how the weapon should be used like a submachine gun.

Advertisement

“This is what you carry in your pocket, because you know you’re going to have a Bruen as your main,” Kolcheff explained. If you want to get Nick's Bruen loadout to complete the class, check it out here.

Read more: Infinity Ward criticized for response to Warzone hackers

Of course, without equipping the Burst Perk, the FAL’s fire rate will be entirely dependent on your trigger finger. So if you plan on using Nick’s newfound favorite weapon, it might be worth hopping into a multiplayer game to get some practice in first.