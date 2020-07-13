NICKMERCS showcases his best Bruen MK9 Warzone loadout

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has unveiled his setup for the Bruen MK9 LMG in Warzone Season 4 — a weapon which is starting to dominate the meta in Verdansk.

The Bruen MK9 LMG was added to Modern Warfare and Warzone in the middle of Season Three. Although what makes this hard-hitting weapon stand out from the crowd, is its relatively high mobility when compared to the rest in its class.

With the stopping power of LMGs and precision/mobility stats that most ARs would be proud of, the Bruen is a complete game changer. It’s no wonder, then, that the LMG has been growing in popularity throughout Season 4.

In fact, plenty of popular streamers have been using the Bruen as a staple part of their loadouts during high-profile tournaments. So how do we get the best out of the hybrid LMG?

Best Bruen MK9 Warzone loadout

NICKMERCS’s Bruen loadout is all about precision. All of the attachments on the weapon are designed to boost Accuracy, Range and Control in exchange for a little bit of Mobility.

Considering the high-caliber bullets that come out of the Bruen’s chamber, there is very limited recoil on Kolcheff’s rig. This is largely due to the Tac Laser, which improves aim down sight speed and aim stability simultaneously.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”.

XRK Summit 26.8”. Laser: Tac Laser.

Tac Laser. Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight.

Corp Combat Holo Sight. Ammunition: 60 Round Mags.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLOHtnPHfIU

Nick clocked out with an impressive 26-kill Warzone victory with the Bruen. Unlike the vast majority of the FaZe streamer’s classes, the Bruen is better suited to an optic of some kind. As always, he pairs the Bruen with an MP5 submachine gun as his secondary — a weapon that he describes as "overpowered" when stacked with his choice of attachments.

Combine the increased accuracy with the devastating 60-round magazine and it's easy to see why the Bruen is fast becoming the new meta in Verdansk.

Of course, if you’re looking to give the LMG a go yourself, you’ll need to complete the unique challenge of eliminating enemies near smoke grenades with the Bruen in-hand first.