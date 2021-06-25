New World Series Of Warzone Highlights

The World Series of Warzone was a wild ride after Aydan’s trio and Swagg’s team came away as victors during June 23’s $300,000 event. A customs format with CDL stars like FormaL and Crimsix alongside Verdansk slayers like Aydan and Diaz Biffle, the tourney was full of highlight plays.

Whether you’re a Call of Duty League or Warzone fan, the WSOW had you covered. Even if you just like the entertainment streamers — guys like TimTheTatMan and Repullze had huge moments in an exciting set of matches. It was the highest prize pool in Warzone history and the action did not disappoint.

Advertisement

Discover more: How LAN Exposed BEST COD Players