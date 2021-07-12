New Warzone cheat gives players unlimited UAVs

While cheating is something that has, unfortunately, become too common within Warzone over the last year, a new tool has emerged that gives players unlimited UAVs while roaming the map.

Call of Duty Warzone is undoubtedly one of the best battle royales to emerge within gaming over recent years, and it’s success has propelled the franchise to new levels of popularity due to the chaotic nature that is Warzone.

But, while the game is stellar in some regards, there’s cheaters/hackers running rampant around the map and this can lead to frustration. While they’ve seemed to make some leaps and bounds in regards to the anti-cheat, a new cheat has surfaced which grants players unlimited UAVs to see where everyone is on the map.

Unlimited UAVs

While there’ve been some outlandish cheats in previous Warzone seasons, this one appears to be a bit extreme at first glance. It was made public on Twitter by CallofDutyHope, who shined light on the new cheat that players should be wary of.

Essentially, this cheat allows players to have an unlimited UAV while roaming around Verdansk, and it doesn’t matter if you have Ghost equipped since they’ll still be able to see you. Clearly, this is a massive tool that players can use to gain an extreme advantage over other players.

Not knowing someone has access to your location at all times is terrifying, and it almost guarantees a lost match.

LMFAO there’s a new tool in Warzone I’ve been made aware of that lets you see people anywhere on the map even if they have ghost and it constantly pings like a UAV… pic.twitter.com/SGAIyri2oE — ‏ً (@CallofDutyHope) July 12, 2021

This does seem to be a pesky issue that could interfere with Warzone matches, and there’s no telling how this cheat came to be within Warzone.

At the time of writing, it hasn’t been acknowledged by Activision-Blizzard, so there isn’t a timeline for when a fix will be pushed, but hopefully it’ll be patched soon.