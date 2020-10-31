 Nadeshot’s 2011 Tweet about quitting McDonald’s goes viral again - Dexerto
Nadeshot’s 2011 Tweet about quitting McDonald’s goes viral again

Published: 31/Oct/2020 12:33 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 12:40

by Joe Craven
Nadeshot in McDonalds
YT: Call of Duty

Nadeshot

A historic tweet from Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, 100 Thieves founder and ex-Call of Duty professional, has resurfaced, showing the future esports star questioning whether he should quit his job at McDonalds. 

The story of Nadeshot’s rise to esports royalty is well known, with the 100 Thieves owner originally making a name for himself as an OpTic Gaming Call of Duty player. Alongside Scump, he became one of the world’s best known CoD players, renowned for his talent and inherently likeable personality on camera.

His time as a CoD player peaked with a Gold Medal at the X Games back in Call of Duty Ghosts, stealing the crown from under the noses of Team Kaliber after a memorable win over Evil Geniuses in the semi-final. But, his success out of game is also crucial, as content creation is the main reason he stood out among other pro players.

A controversial split from OpTic Gaming after Advanced Warfare struggles signalled the end of Nadeshot’s time as a professional CoD player, but his involvement in the esports scene remains as strong as ever.

Nadeshot playing for OpTic Gaming
MLG
Nadeshot played Call of Duty for OpTic Gaming.

The founder of 100 Thieves, Nadeshot’s organization currently compete in League of Legends and Valorant. Sources have also indicated to Dexerto that they will soon enter the Call of Duty League, buying Los Angeles OpTic’s slot in the league.

However, reminders of where Nadeshot has come from are frequent, with a 2011 Tweet resurfacing amid attention from big esports names. The Tweet, dated March 27, 2011, sees Nadeshot flirting with the idea of quitting his job at McDonalds.

“Who wants to see me quit McDonalds within this next week or two?!” it reads, representing what a big move his resignation was at the time of the tweet. At this time, he was competing in Call of Duty, and his YouTube/streaming career was just taking off.

Nade himself quoted his tweet with a Ferris Bueller reference, saying how fast life moves:

After the Tweet caught traction on October 30, new replies reflect just how far Nade has come, with H3CZ joking that he’s “got a house” for him to live in. The throwback will be nostalgic for many, as Nadeshot’s time on OpTic Gaming approaches a decade old.

Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem responded, joking that it was worth sticking it out at McDonalds because they’re set to raise the national minimum wage. Regardless, we’re sure owning 100 Thieves is a more lucrative career.

Two-time CoD World Champion JKap also got involved, joking that leaving McDonalds would be “risky” for Nadeshot. It was certainly a risk, but it’s paid off 1000 times over.

Away from big names, many people were quick to comment on how inspirational they found Nadeshot’s rise, targeting similar rises of their own.

One Twitter user said “Follow your dreams. This man is living proof”, while another said: “This is my goal, friends. Soon. Promise.”

Nadeshot’s prominence in the world of esports is testament to his attitude and talent, complemented by a serious amount of hard work. We look forward to hearing similarly inspirational stories from the next generation of esports icons.

Crimsix backs “underrated” Slacked after CoD pro is snubbed by CDL teams

Published: 31/Oct/2020 11:10

by Joe Craven
Crimsix and Slacked next to each other
Call of Duty legend Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has backed fellow pro player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry, after Slacked revealed he is set for a period in the Challengers League with no CDL teams willing to take him. 

While not a competitor for the title of best player of all time, Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has consistently proven himself to be among the very best Call of Duty professionals in the world. He has won a host of major tournaments, most recently CWL Fort Worth in Black Ops 4 and CWL Birmingham in WWII.

However, the Modern Warfare season proved incredibly challenging for Slacked and his Seattle Surge roster. The team were barely competitive at any tournament, and three-time CoD World Champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow announced his retirement amid their struggles.

Now, as the Call of Duty League heads towards its second season, it seems the Surge’s struggles are fresh in the minds of the powers that be, because Slacked is set to face a season in the Challengers portion of the League.

Seattle Surge original roster for the first CDL season
Twitter: Seattle Surge
Seattle Surge’s roster has collapsed off the back of a poor first season.

Slacked to miss out on CDL?

On October 30, the ex-Luminosity pro tweeted that he was “shocked” at how the offseason has gone so far, with offers from CDL teams essentially non-existent.

“[I’m] still a F/A and looking like challengers,” he said. “Won back to back to back to back titles & had the best average placing before MW out of anyone other than the OpTic dynasty. So sad how the CoD scene is ran nowadays.”

CoD World Champion and all-time great Crimsix involved himself in the discussion, backing his fellow pro to find a CDL team ahead of the new season.

“CDL teams… cmon guys…” he tweeted. “Slacked is a prime example of a player who makes the people around him better. Consistent for years and, in my humble opinion, severely underrated in terms of what he can bring to a team.”

The endorsement, particularly from one of the very best to ever play Call of Duty, is a big compliment for Slacked. Whether it sees him picked up by a CDL outfit remains another issue, but it’s clear that at least some of those at the very top believe Slacked has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

The second CDL season is set to be fascinating, with Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves set to acquire the spot previously held by Los Angeles OpTic, and rumors that the Greenwall brand will find its way back to H3CZ in Chicago. We’ll be the first to update you if it does.