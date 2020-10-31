Nadeshot’s 2011 Tweet about quitting McDonald’s goes viral again - Dexerto

A historic tweet from Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, 100 Thieves founder and ex-Call of Duty professional, has resurfaced, showing the future esports star questioning whether he should quit his job at McDonalds.

The story of Nadeshot’s rise to esports royalty is well known, with the 100 Thieves owner originally making a name for himself as an OpTic Gaming Call of Duty player. Alongside Scump, he became one of the world’s best known CoD players, renowned for his talent and inherently likeable personality on camera.

His time as a CoD player peaked with a Gold Medal at the X Games back in Call of Duty Ghosts, stealing the crown from under the noses of Team Kaliber after a memorable win over Evil Geniuses in the semi-final. But, his success out of game is also crucial, as content creation is the main reason he stood out among other pro players.

A controversial split from OpTic Gaming after Advanced Warfare struggles signalled the end of Nadeshot’s time as a professional CoD player, but his involvement in the esports scene remains as strong as ever.

The founder of 100 Thieves, Nadeshot’s organization currently compete in League of Legends and Valorant. Sources have also indicated to Dexerto that they will soon enter the Call of Duty League, buying Los Angeles OpTic’s slot in the league.

However, reminders of where Nadeshot has come from are frequent, with a 2011 Tweet resurfacing amid attention from big esports names. The Tweet, dated March 27, 2011, sees Nadeshot flirting with the idea of quitting his job at McDonalds.

“Who wants to see me quit McDonalds within this next week or two?!” it reads, representing what a big move his resignation was at the time of the tweet. At this time, he was competing in Call of Duty, and his YouTube/streaming career was just taking off.

Nade himself quoted his tweet with a Ferris Bueller reference, saying how fast life moves:

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. https://t.co/l3dOUpYccT — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) October 31, 2020

After the Tweet caught traction on October 30, new replies reflect just how far Nade has come, with H3CZ joking that he’s “got a house” for him to live in. The throwback will be nostalgic for many, as Nadeshot’s time on OpTic Gaming approaches a decade old.

I got a house for us to live in… — Hector Rodriguez (@H3CZ) October 31, 2020

Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem responded, joking that it was worth sticking it out at McDonalds because they’re set to raise the national minimum wage. Regardless, we’re sure owning 100 Thieves is a more lucrative career.

Don’t do it I hear they’re going to raise minimum wage. https://t.co/oex2srG7OX — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 31, 2020

Two-time CoD World Champion JKap also got involved, joking that leaving McDonalds would be “risky” for Nadeshot. It was certainly a risk, but it’s paid off 1000 times over.

idk bro, kinda risky https://t.co/7z8bFKWcTJ — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) October 31, 2020

Away from big names, many people were quick to comment on how inspirational they found Nadeshot’s rise, targeting similar rises of their own.

One Twitter user said “Follow your dreams. This man is living proof”, while another said: “This is my goal, friends. Soon. Promise.”

Nadeshot’s prominence in the world of esports is testament to his attitude and talent, complemented by a serious amount of hard work. We look forward to hearing similarly inspirational stories from the next generation of esports icons.