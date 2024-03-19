MW3’s “worst” gun is actually lethal in Warzone with lighting-fast TTK

The gun that was once Modern Warfare 3’s “worst” option is actually proving to be deadly in Warzone as it’s got one of the best TTKs in the battle royale.

When Modern Warfare 3 launched back in November, players quickly flocked to some of the game’s best weapons in preparation for the integration with Warzone. Guns like the Bas-B, Holger 556, and MCW quickly shot to the forefront, but they weren’t alone.

The Sidewinder, which initially had to be unlocked through the Armory Unlock challenges, was tipped to be a top gun in Warzone too. And while it was powerful in the early days of MW3, it was nerfed and became the “worst” gun in the game.

The battle rifle has been getting some love in recent updates, especially in Season 2, as its recoil was nerfed and its bullet velocity was buffed. And, if you use it correctly, it is actually one of Warzone’s best guns.

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal who has highlighted the Sidewinder in his March 18 video on the best TTKs in the battle royale.

“This is one that you might not realize it’s as good as it is, the semi-auto Sidewinder. Yes, the Sidewinder! What once was the worst gun in the game by a mile is now actually a really competitive option,” the YouTuber said, noting it is also strong in full-auto settings as well.

The battle rifle thrives in the “prime midrange” fights of around 35 meters, as it has a 703 ms TTK. “That is leaps and bounds better than the majority of similar weapons at that range,” he adds.

Muzzle : Casus Brake L

: Casus Brake L Barrel : Tempus Predator Precision

: Tempus Predator Precision Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy support

: Bruen Heavy support Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 30-round drum

Like with the semi-auto TAQ-V loadout he also highlighted, the Sidewinder is built for accuracy and control so that you can maximize its power with little recoil.

The battle rifle is a “high skill gap” sort of weapon, so it’s unlikely to become fully meta. But, if you can control it, you’re going to find great success.