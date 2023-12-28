MW3 players call out “disgusting” aim sway and reticle bobbing

Call of Duty: MW3 players want developers to remove the “absolutely disgusting” aim sway and reticle bobbing features.

It’s no secret that every weapon in Modern Warfare 3 comes with stats directly impacting aiming, accuracy, and the like. Various attachments let players refine these stats to their liking as they progress, yet some aspects of the experience can’t be adjusted.

The problem is that many think the latest Call of Duty entry goes out of its way to make aiming feel bad overall. Content creator TrueGameData recently uploaded a video explaining why.

Article continues after ad

According to the YouTuber, the responsible parties include aim movement reticle shift, aim sway starting point, and strafe reticle shift, the latter of which is apparently the “main” issue. Players paying closer attention to these troubles are calling for a change.

Article continues after ad

MW3 want devs to get rid of the “disgusting” aim sway feature

After watching TrueGameData’s video, a Modern Warfare 3 user expressed their frustrations in a lengthy Reddit post. Noting that they were “absolutely disgust[ed]” by the YouTuber’s findings, the Redditor added, MW2 had “extreme visual recoil, that’s now toned down but now we have extreme aim sway and camera bobbing.”

Article continues after ad

The player especially feels slighted by the aim penalties when strafing since they like to strafe and shoot but seldom land their shots. “This isn’t CS:GO, we don’t want aim penalties when strafing and we sure as hell don’t want extreme aim sway when aiming,” they continued.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, many of their fellow Redditors agree with this sentiment. One person responding to the post called out the ridiculousness of reticle bobbing. They wrote, “Yeah, the reticle bobbing around when I look left and right is ridiculous. I don’t know how that made it into the game, but it’s a joke.”

Article continues after ad

Activision Blizzard

On the topic of aim sway, another MW3 player stated, “I often max out sway stats because recoil is better than RNG.”

Interestingly, someone else further in the thread argued that attachments are the reason why these features exist. “They’re adding things like this into the game so they can also make attachments that counteract it and call it new content.”

Article continues after ad

Another user added to the chorus by lamenting how even the new gun cock animation regularly causes their demise in Hardcore mode. The original poster replied, “That gets me killed in core Shipment, as well. It’s incredibly annoying.”

Article continues after ad

As of now, it’s unclear if developers plan on addressing these complaints in future MW3 updates.