MW3 players slam “overtuned” inactivity rule that’s booting campers from matches

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players are baffled by the game’s new inactivity detection system, which appears to be unfairly kicking snipers and campers from the game.

Modern Warfare 3 is here, and players are returning to some of the game’s most-loved maps from previous years, with the likes of Rust, Terminal, and Scrapyard re-appearing and proving to be ever-popular.

However, the game has arrived with what is seemingly an “overtuned” inactivity detection system, whether by design or not, that’s inadvertently impacting a bunch of players who are simply playing the game.

One frustrated player has taken to the game’s subreddit to share a gameplay clip showing them being removed from the lobby even after actively participating in the match.

The player can be seen scoring kills, utilizing field equipment, unlocking achievements, and reloading all before they were unexpectedly removed from the game for inactivity.

The player expressed their disbelief, noting, “Two kills, reload, field equipment, and even a calling card achievement, and then dumped for inactivity. The inactivity sensitivity is ridiculously overtuned rn.”

And that’s a sentiment that many in the community can agree with, as even players who typically don’t care for camping are taking the side of the unfairly removed player.

“Look, I don’t care for camping, I don’t really care for sniping. But if you’re getting kicked for doing what’s allowed in-game, that’s pretty stupid,” one player commented.

Players also took the chance to recount similar experiences, clearly indicating a broader problem with the game’s inactivity detection.

One player shared, “I would get kicked from groundwar matches last game for staying still hiding on objectives and preventing the other team from capturing them. So dumb.”

Interestingly, the issue isn’t just limited to usual gameplay. Another player recently mentioned being removed for inactivity while using aerial killstreaks like the chopper gunner. “This is kind of ridiculous. I shouldn’t be getting kicked for using a feature of this game,” they stated. “Noticed I get kicked for inactivity while using remote turrets too.”

The problem seems to stem from the game’s inability to distinguish between passive and active playstyles. While camping and sniping are often criticized by some players, they remain legitimate strategies within the game’s framework.

As one player concludes, “That’s messed up. They need to fix this soon.”