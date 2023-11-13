Ridiculous MW3 killstreak bug kicks players for inactivity without warning

Modern Warfare 3 players are being kicked for activity when using certain killstreaks, leading to some incredibly frustrating scenarios.

Modern Warfare 3’s launch hasn’t been perfect. Players have called out everything from inconsistent TTK, broken challenges, and the game’s “sweat fest” SBMM. The community has also blasted the Armory System, with many pleading for the devs to remove it entirely.

However, to make things even worse, a new bug has reared its head as players are reportedly being kicked from the game when using certain Killstreaks. Not only is this issue incredibly aggravating, but it also makes using these game-winning rewards useless.

MW3 players are getting kicked for using Killstreaks

In a clip posted on the Modern Warfare 3 Reddit page, one player can be seen using their Chopper Gunner. After successfully picking up a Quad Kill and some assists, the player was booted out of the game.

“This is kind of ridiculous. I shouldn’t be getting kicked for using a feature of this game,” said the player. “Noticed I get kicked for inactivity while using remote turrets too. Was also not able to join back considering my friends were in there, should’ve been a pretty straightforward option to join back.”

The video was also met with commenters who had also experienced similar issues, with many noting how the inactivity bug had ruined their games. Another player also posted a clip of them using the Gunship Killstreak, which led to an 8x Multi-Kill before the dreaded inactivity screen flashed up.

It’s certainly an infuriating bug and one that can seemingly strike at any time when using Killstreaks. Hopefully, Activision can address this issue quickly to avoid further situations like this from happening in the future.