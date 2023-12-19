MW3 devs address complaints over “revenge spawns” ruining Rust 24/7 lobbies

The Modern Warfare 3 devs have responded to player complaints about “revenge spawns” popping up on Rust that’s making things pretty annoying for them.

Call of Duty multiplayer has always has some trouble with spawns. Throw it back to the days of the original Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2, and you reach the pinnacle of spawn trapping. It wasn’t uncommon to see teams end games with two players because the rest had quit out from being repeatedly killed off spawn.

In recent years, there have been similar headaches with squad spawns and revenge spawns. The latter is when you see off a player from the enemy team and then they spawn pretty much on your shoulder.

These spawns become incredibly troublesome on smaller maps, especially Rust, when you can feel like you’re constantly respawning and not able to settle into the flow of a match.

MW3 devs address “revenge spawns” on Rustment 24/7

Players have been complaining about that, claiming that revenge spawns have been “ramped up” recently so that enemies can get their own back and really annoy you in the middle of a game.

Well, those complaints have drawn a response from Sledgehammer as they’re trying to get things ironed out. “We’re aware of an issue causing unfavorable spawns on Rust, specific to TDM, KC, and HP, after the latest update,” they said in a Reddit comment.

“On Friday, we pulled these map+mode combinations from the Rustment 24/7 and Quick Play Playlists until we can release a fix.”

This is obviously not great news for those players who are still hoping to grind away in Rustment 24/7 lobbies, but it makes sense to clean things up.

It remains to be seen if it’ll be a quick fix or something that lingers for a while yet, but hopefully we can back to Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed in there before long.