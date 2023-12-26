MW3 players discover strategy that makes Infectious Holiday impossible to win

MW3 players have discovered a new strategy in the game’s limited time Infectious Holiday mode that is making it real difficult to beat.

The recent holiday event for the game brought a lot of fun game modes to jump into, including an old favorite: Infection.

This version of Infection, called Infectious Holiday, sees one player trying to kill and infect the other players in the lobby.

While not a competitive mode in the game, some players have discovered a strategy that is spreading through the game and is causing it to be very difficult for the Infected to win.

MW3 players have formed a near-perfect strategy

The strategy began spreading around social media, and is rather simple: all the non-infected players find a small room where they hole up in, and plant all of their claymores facing the door.

This means that any helpless Infected that comes through the door is met a massive explosion. All the non-Infected players are wearing a reindeer mask with its tongue sticking out only adds to the humor.

The community on Reddit for MW3 is both laughing about the new strategy, while also debating if it’s viable or not.

One user responded to a screenshot with, “wouldn’t one snowball set those all off?”

Their question is in reference to the Infected being able to throw snowballs instead of grenades in the game mode.

Other players believe that the claymores are spread out enough to not be triggered at the same time, and that the snowballs aren’t big enough to set them off.

For the most part, though, everyone is enjoying the ridiculousness of a group of reindeer bunkering down in one room together, with another user saying, “The fact its all reindeer makes it 10x funnier.”

It’s not hard to find something absurd in MW3 when players are given these masks to wear.