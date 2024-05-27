MW3 players claim they’re “better humans” for not using Riot Shield

Modern Warfare 3 players believe they are “better humans” for never using the Riot Shield in Multiplayer, as the melee weapon continues to cause headaches across lobbies.

The Riot Shield has always been an interesting weapon in Call of Duty. It was first introduced back in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and while annoying at times, the melee weapon was easily counterable. Stick a Semtex on the shield and you’d see plastic go flying skyward.

Over the last few years, and especially when it comes to Warzone, Riot Shield users have become increasingly more annoying. The shield itself was nerfed in the early days of Modern Warfare 3 (2023), and while explosive counters are still available, melee users still have a massive advantage at times.

And while a wide range of players have, at times, given in and just run wild with the shield, there are some players who believe they are better than the rest because they haven’t given in.

“I have never used it even once,” one Redditor said, answering another’s question about whether or not players have leveled up the melee weapon over the last year.

“Got that f**ker gold right before the riot sheid nerf In 2022. Never touched it again,” another said. “Never used it. Stay strong my non riot shield players,” commented another. “It’s nice knowing that we’re just better human beings for not using it,” one player also added. ‘I’m a normal human being so I literally never use it,” another replied.

One player added that there is “zero point” in using the Riot Shield, while others claimed they’ll only use it to get the game’s mastery weapon camos and complete those challenges.

Some CoD fans have, at times, gone as far as urging the devs to completely remove the melee weapon, but that’s unlikely to ever happen.