MW3 players are already complaining Season 1’s Assassin Vest is “OP” Ghost perk

MW3 Season 1 will introduce a new Assassin Vest, complete with stats that make players worry it’ll become an overpowered Ghost perk.

Modern Warfare 3’s Season 1 content arrives on December 6, ringing with it the Urzikstan map, Swarm and EMP Killstreaks, and a new chapter for Zombies.

Ranked Play will also enter the mix in the middle of the season, with new rewards, updated maps, and more set to keep players busy for the long haul.

Needless to say, Call of Duty faithful seem as eager as ever to dive in. However, one forthcoming addition, in particular, is already being viewed as a stumbling block – the new Assassin Vest.

MW3 players call upcoming Assassin Vest an OP Ghost perk

In a Twitter/X post, CharlieIntel called attention to the Assassin Vest slated to hit Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3. The account pointed out that kills won’t display skulls when the vest is equipped. Notably, the new armor will also be immune to UAV and enemy radar, even while the player remains stationary.

Players are already up in arms about the news, calling out developers for throwing in an “OP version” of the Ghost perk. “This is the new ghost,” one person wrote with a crying emoji.

Reads another popular comment in the replies, “They couldn’t resist not giving campers the free ghost perk… This is absolutely unnecessary.”

Other comments about MW3’s forthcoming Assassin Vest aren’t any more hopeful, with one user arguing that advanced UAVs will soon be rendered “useless.”

Someone else lamented, “So people can just sit in corners again and stay off the UAV? What the actual f**k?”

While this particular bit of Modern Warfare 3 news isn’t going over well, players may have a brighter outlook once the content arrives. If not, it’ll be interesting to see if and how developers respond.