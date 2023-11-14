Modern Warfare 3 players lash out at devs for “trolling” with new frozen gun effect

CoD players are convinced Modern Warfare 3 developers are “trolling” the community with the addition of a new feature in this year’s installment. A feature that freezes your weapon, making it much harder to see.

With each annual installment in the CoD franchise, we typically see a new batch of weapons, maps, Operators, and the odd change or upgrade on the multiplayer side. In some years, these are welcome additions. In others, that isn’t quite the case.

This time around, with Modern Warfare 3 now in the spotlight, players have quickly uncovered some of its more pesky issues. Be it killstreak-related bugs, or the “horrendous” armor system driving many away early on, it hasn’t exactly been the smoothest launch week.

Now piling onto the complaints, the community has uncovered another change that’s led to a wave of backlash. While intending to heighten the sense of realism online, a new weapon-freezing feature hasn’t gone down well with the player base.

“My whole a** gun frosted up,” amateur CoD player ‘Chaaxter’ said in a November 13 clip on Twitter. Just by standing still for a few seconds while holding an angle, their entire weapon became coated in ice.

While the visual effect is one thing, arguably adding to the immersion of the combat sim experience, it has a dramatic impact on moment-to-moment gameplay. By obscuring the player’s reticle, they’re unable to see enemies in their field of view when aiming down sights.

“They have to be trolling,” the player said alongside the clip. “Whiffing everywhere trying to rub my red dot clean.”

For now, it appears this weapon feature can only appear on Sub Base and Derail, the only snow-covered maps in Modern Warfare 3, at least for the time being. So whenever they appear in the rotation, be sure not to stand idle for all too long.

It appears this unique frozen effect is part of the game’s ‘dynamic map elements’. As a result, you can actually prevent this from fogging up your reticle by disabling the option in the settings menu.

Though until it hits and possibly costs you a gunfight, you likely won’t know about this setting until it’s too late.