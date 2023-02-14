MW2 players plead with devs to remove SBMM from pubs when Ranked is added

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are begging the devs to remove skill-based matchmaking from multiplayer now that a ranked mode is finally coming to the game.

Season 2 will introduce some massive changes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, as the multiplayer side of things is, at long last, finally getting ranked play.

With the news announcing the long-awaited feature, a group of players is, once again, pleading with the developers, via social media, to remove skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) from the regular matches.

Said players argue that fans looking for a more “hardcore” experience or facing off against enemies with similar skills will now have an entire mode dedicated just to that, while the more “casual” players still have to go through “ranked-like” experience in normal multiplayer matches because of SBMM.

Article continues after ad

Players argue SBMM has no place in Modern Warfare 2 anymore

The conversation about this can be observed under posts by Infinity Ward and various Call of Duty Twitter accounts.

“PLEASE, if you’re adding ranked play then there is no point in keeping SBMM to MP anymore, just remove it,” one user pleaded to Infinity Ward over Twitter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Similar votes of disappointment with the system can be heard in a Reddit thread discussing the ranked play announcement on the game’s subreddit.

“Watch ranked be less sweaty than pubs because it actually matches you with people of your skill level vs whatever the hell SBMM does normally,” reads one of the top upvoted comments in the thread.

Article continues after ad

“Regular MP turned into an SBMM-filled mess,” reads another comment sharing the sentiment.

Various content creators have also been raising concerns about SBMM, saying it takes away from the experience, with some complaints stemming back to the Modern Warfare 2 beta period. It remains to be seen if the developers address the feedback over SBMM, though.