MW2 and Warzone 2 April 25 update: Gunfight laser reduction, killstreak banners, more

Infinity Ward released a small update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, one which makes a highly requested change to Gunfight, reduces clutter in WZ2, and fixes bugs.

Activision has been busy since the start of Season 3. Two weeks following a new season, the developers already increased the number of buy stations on Ashika Island, redesigned the Battle Pass UI, and finally addressed ongoing server issues.

We also finally have a release date for Plunder, as the fan-favorite game mode makes a triumphant return on April 26. After a prolonged hiatus, Gunfight also returned to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 3. YouTuber Jackfrags praised the popular game as the best thing to come from MW 2019 and MW2.

Article continues after ad

However, Gunfight didn’t launch without a few detractors, and the devs heard the complaints loud and clear.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 receive quality-of-life changes

Activision Players have complained about lasers in Modern Warfare 2 Gunfight.

Modern Warfare 2 players called out a weak map pool and an overabundance of lasers for ruining Gunfight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Gunfight provides competitors with pre-built loadouts. A few of the loadouts feature lasers, and some users complained that the bright lasers give their location away too easily. The April 25 update reduces the number of lasers in loadouts in Gunfight and gives players some options that allow them to conceal their location a bit more easily.

Article continues after ad

The developers also moved killstreak banners to reduce clutter from the screen. As it was before, it could be hard trying to avoid airstrikes as a large message would appear in the center of the screen.

MW2 and WZ2 April 25 patch notes

Here are the official April 25 patch notes.

Global

GENERAL

Added descriptions for picking up individual trophies in the “Trophy Hunt” Event.

Reduced the number of lasers in Loadouts in Gunfight

Added more ammo caches to Zaya Observatory in Ground War.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where multiple Attachments displayed as Highlighted at the same time.

Fixed an issue that showed a lock symbol on a BlackCell Sector despite the Player owning BlackCell.

Fixed an issue that caused the loading time to spectate the next Player in Gunfight to take longer than intended.

Fixed an issue with Recruit a Friend where Challenges were not tracking as intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Pro-Tuned icon to display incorrectly when hovering an attachment in Gunsmith UI.

Fixed an issue where some “Trophy Hunt” Event UI was missing in Battle Royale and displayed an incorrect number of trophies earned.

Fixed an issue where, after restarting the game, both recruiters and recruitees would appear to lose progression on the Recruit a Friend Challenges menu.

Fixed an issue where War Track Bundles were not showing the Bundle names on the Vehicle Select Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause tab navigation in Multiplayer to display an incorrect screen.

WARZONE 2.0

GENERAL

Moved Killstreak banners to reduce reticle overlap on screen.

Updated audio for opening loot caches.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing Players from pinging Contested Loadout Drops.

Fixed an issue where after playing a match through the “What’s Hot” Playlist, Players could be met with an error after attempting to open the After Action Report.

DMZ

BUG FIXES