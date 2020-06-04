MP5 or MP7 in Warzone: Which is better?

While assault rifles generally dominate any battle royale, some Warzone players are realizing that SMGs are worth their time too. These are the MP5 and MP7 - but which is the best to use in Call of Duty's battle royale?

Verdansk is currently swamped with the M4A1 or the Grau when it comes to ARs. However, SMGs can be incredibly useful in Warzone too, with the MP5 and MP7 standing out significantly. This has led to something of a debate about which is better and more viable.

The MP5 certainly rules in regular Modern Warfare multiplayer, but a number of players are realizing that the MP7 is challenging when it comes to Warzone. Here, we'll break down the key stats and give our advice on which you should use when you're dropping into Verdansk.

MP5 vs Mp7: Time to kill

MP5 = 144ms (vs unarmored enemy)/504ms (full-armored enemy) MP7 = 186ms (vs unarmored enemy)/558ms (full-armored enemy)

This is one of the first things players will look at, but it's important to remember there is some variation in these figures. They rely on you being in the max damage range for each weapon, as well as hitting 100% of your shots.

With the MP7, which has a higher fire rate and lower recoil, it will be easier to compensate for missed shots than with the MP5. Hence, the increased accuracy with the MP7 may tip the scales in its favor in some gunfights.

Accuracy, Range & Damage

The MP5 definitely kicks the most of the two weapons, especially given the fact it has no barrel to stabilize recoil. This is in contrast to the MP7 which naturally has less recoil despite its higher rate of fire.

Despite the MP7's faster fire rate (968 RPM vs the MP5's 833 RPM), it's damage and range are both lower. Hence, assuming you hit all of your shots, the MP5 is a better option at nearly every range. That's an awfully big assumption, though. A full break-down of the guns' ranges is available below, via CoD YouTuber XclusiveAce.

Attachments

For the MP7, you'll definitely want to run a Monolithic Suppressor and the FSS Recon, with both augmenting damage range significantly. The barrel will also massively reduce recoil, albeit at the expense of ADS time. Furthermore, with the MP7, you probably don't need to run an extended magazine attachment, because the base weapon comes with 40 rounds.

This is 10 rounds better than the base MP5, which only comes with 30 shots in a magazine. Similarly, the MP5 does not have any barrels that reduce recoil, so you'll have to throw on a Foregrip (we'd go Merc). The Monolithic Integral Suppressor can save you this lost attachment, though.

Also, you're more likely to need optics on the MP5 because of the increased recoil and more restrictive iron sights. However, given the size of the Verdansk map, optics on the MP7 could help you hit your shots too.

Which one should you use? MP7 or MP5

Finally, we're going to give you our recommendations for which you should use, as well as when you should use it. The MP7 is more of an AR/SMG hybrid thanks to it's larger magazine size and more manageable recoil.

While its damage range does fall off at longer ranges, the FSS Recon and Monolithic Suppressor will give you enough fire power to hold your own at medium ranges. The MP5, on the other hand, is far better up close and personal, but will struggle at medium to longer ranges.

So your choice will come down to how you intend to play and what other weapons you have. If you're going to use a sniper rifle as your second weapon, we'd recommend the MP7 as it is generally more versatile. If your secondary weapon is an AR, however, we'd recommend going for a MP5 to give you more power up close.