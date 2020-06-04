Cricket World Champion Jofra Archer hates Warzone explosives

Jofra Archer, Cricket World Cup winner and England fast bowler, has hilariously hit out at Warzone over the strength of explosives, joking that he is close to reporting his opponents.

Archer, much like Warzone, exploded onto the scene and become adored by fans across the world. Despite being just 24 years old at the time, he bowled England's super over in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final against New Zealand, winning the tournament for England for the first time.

He has since shared his experiences with Call of Duty, including some sniping from 2017's CoD: WWII. It seems he plays this year's Modern Warfare too, joining Warzone streamer WarsZ for some live matches.

Advertisement

Archer and WarsZ, perhaps best known as the Warzone Wednesday partner of Vikkstar, teamed up for some squad matches, racking up a few impressive wins.

One game in particular saw the squad come out with 50 kills between them, with WarsZ racking up 30 on his own. Archer, however, secured the win with a clutch two-piece at the very end.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, despite the wins and the abundance of eliminations, Archer has some issues with aspects of Warzone – namely how powerful explosives are. This is not a particularly new complaint, with a host of community members calling for nerfs to RPGs and C4s.

While Trophy Systems on vehicles can protect against some explosives, C4s are immune and can, if thrown onto a vehicle, blow it up and instantly kill everyone inside. This doesn't seem too popular with the cricketer, who brilliantly tweeted that he's going to report players who C4 his vehicle.

The next person that c4’s my car is getting reported — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 3, 2020

Advertisement

We're sure a whole host of Warzone players will agree with Archer, with many players echoing his views that vehicles are too easy to blow up. Proximity Mines left in the road, for example, will blow up a vehicle if they are driven over.

Others argue that vehicles need sufficient counters as a result of being able to run people over. C4s are just one counter to discourage players trying to run over enemies. Archer, however, appears to come down on the side of the former.